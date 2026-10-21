2027: Sowore’s AAC writes Tinubu, demands presidential villa for campaign council inauguration

By Emmanuel Okogba

The African Action Congress (AAC) has formally requested approval from President Bola Tinubu to hold the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, and has asked for logistical support for 5,000 participants.

In a letter dated 21 October 2026 and signed by National Secretary Oshiokhue Philip Ikpeminoghena, the party said it wants to stage the ceremony on 11 November 2026 “in preparation for the 2027 general elections.”

The AAC also requested the provision of food, drinks and other logistical support for the 5,000 expected attendees from within Nigeria and abroad. The party said the request was made “consistent with the arrangements reportedly extended to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a similar political engagement.”

“In the spirit of multiparty democracy, political inclusiveness, and equal treatment of political parties,” the letter stated, granting the request would demonstrate the Presidency’s commitment to fairness, equal access, and the principle that public institutions must serve all Nigerians without partisan discrimination.

The AAC said it looks forward to a favourable response and asked for information on the applicable procedures and conditions for approval.

The letter was addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Vanguard reports that Omoyele Sowore is the AAC’s candidate for next year’s election