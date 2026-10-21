Ebola: Reps demand urgent release of Health funds, stronger emergency response

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s Ebola prevention and emergency response measures following reports of a confirmed case in Abuja.



The lawmakers also called for the immediate release of outstanding appropriated funds to relevant health agencies to enhance surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and other measures aimed at preventing further transmission.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Amobi Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, during plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Ogah described Ebola Virus Disease as a severe and potentially fatal infection requiring early detection, strict infection prevention and control, and coordinated public health intervention.

“It is extremely disturbing that yesterday, October 20, 2026, an Ebola Virus case was confirmed in a woman arriving from Uganda in Abuja who tested positive. Health authorities traced 44 contacts for isolation and further tests,” he said.

The lawmaker warned that delays in identifying suspected cases, conducting laboratory tests, isolating infected persons and tracing their contacts could increase the risk of transmission and place additional pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

He also expressed concern over inadequate public awareness, shortages of infection prevention and control supplies, gaps in healthcare workers’ preparedness and limited emergency response capacity, warning that these could undermine efforts to contain the disease.

Ogah emphasised the need for coordinated action by relevant government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, state ministries of health and port health authorities.

He further stressed the importance of collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other international and regional public health institutions to ensure that Nigeria’s response measures are guided by current scientific evidence and international health regulations.

Presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the House unanimously adopted the motion and called on the Federal Government to immediately mobilise private, state and federal health agencies and place them on high alert to contain the reported outbreak.

The lawmakers specifically urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, to release all outstanding appropriated funds to relevant health agencies without further delay.

According to the House, the funding is critical to enabling the agencies to effectively discharge their responsibilities as the country intensifies surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and other emergency response operations.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to assess the additional resources required to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response capacity in line with prevailing epidemiological evidence and public health guidance.

As part of its oversight measures, the lawmakers mandated the House Committee on Infectious Diseases to engage relevant ministries, departments, agencies and public health institutions to obtain updates on the Ebola situation and the steps being taken to prevent further transmission.

The committee is expected to report back to the House for further legislative action.

Ebola Virus Disease is a serious viral illness that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who has developed symptoms, as well as contaminated materials. Early detection, prompt isolation, contact tracing and strict infection prevention and control measures are essential to limiting its spread.