Breaking: Buhari tests negative, Abba Kyari tests positive for coronavirus

On 11:04 amIn News, Politicsby
Abba Kyari
President Buhari and Abba Kyari

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus, as Mr. President was tested negative.

A test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NDCD, on Monday has indicated that Kyari is positive for the virus while President Buhari tested negative.

Mr Kyari who visited Germany and Egypt for a meeting on the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission was said to have contracted the virus from the country.

Details later:

Vanguard

