BREAKING: Kano Commissioner who celebrated Kyari’s death tests positive of COVID-19 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji who was sacked for celebrating the death of late Presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has tested positive of COVID-19.

A reliable source on Thursday said that Muazu Magaji has been moved to isolation.

Also, the former commissioner had announced on his verified Facebook pays that he has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on April 18th sacked Muaz Magaji for making derogatory statements over the death of late Abba Kyari.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement announcing the sacking of Engr. Muazu said the commissioner was removed following his “unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

“As a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.”

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise” the commissioner stated.

Kindly Share This Story: