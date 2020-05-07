Kano commissioner sacked for celebrating Kyari’s death tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Ex-commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Mu’az Magaji sacked for celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari has also tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

Magaji confirmed this in a post on his Facebook timeline on Thursday morning adding that he has been move to an isolation centre in the state for treatment.

The Ex-commissioner wrote, “ this morning, my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have been moved to one of the state facilities ,” he wrote.

Recalled that the former commissioner was sacked after making i ndecent comments over the death of late Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died as a result of the complications of the novel Coronavirus last month, April.

Speaking further on the sudden twist of fate, Magaji said, “going through a historical moment of our time, a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in. Whichever applies, Alhamdulilah,” the sacked Commissioner however wrote.

