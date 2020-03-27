Vanguard Logo

Bayelsa gets new police commissioner

On 7:03 pm
Mr. Nkereuwem Akpan has been appointed the new  Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Asinm Buswat, said Akpan took over from Uche Anozia.

The new Commissioner of Police has assumed office.

Until his new posting, Akpan was the Commissioner of Police in Cross River.

The statement read:  “He is a seasoned police officer with proven skills in Operations and Administration and had served in various commands and formations at various capacities.

“The Command by this announcement solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State.

“This is to accord the new Commissioner of Police the necessary support he would need in the task of maintaining peace, law, and order in the state.” NAN

 

