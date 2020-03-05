After Oshiomhole’s court order, APC names new officers

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the interim suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC by a federal High court in Abuja on Wednesday, APC names new officers.

However, the outlines of a power play within the leadership of the party emerged on Wednesday evening as the National Working Committee, NWC, approved the nomination of Waziri Bulama as the party’s acting national secretary.

Mr. Victor Giadom, a former commissioner in Rivers State, had acted in that capacity and earlier briefed newsmen on developments about the national chairman.

The NWC in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu also approved the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as National Auditor.

“The decision was reached on January 14, 2020, during the meeting of the NWC at the party’s national secretariat.

“Following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as the party’s National Secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the Governor of Yobe State, the party subsequently gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

Chief Victor Giadom who had been the acting National Secretary of the party had earlier told journalists that the party would abide by the court order suspending the National Chairman.

Some power brokers in the party had also expressed subtle support for Giadom to superintend the affairs of the party in the interim, but the NWC’s late Wednesday decision seemed to have upset permutations in the camp of those rooting for Giadom.

