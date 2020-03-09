Breaking News
ACF calls for calm over Sanusi’s removal

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday evening called for calm and understanding over the dethronement of the Emir of Kano,  Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the call in a statement in Kaduna.

Ibrahim said the ACF had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in a bid to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute.

He, however, said with the turn of events, ACF has no alternative than to urge the people of the state to remain calm and show understanding of the situation. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

