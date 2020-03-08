2020 Batch ‘A’ orientation: 2,100 prospective corps members deploy to Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

A total of 2, 100 prospective corps members have been deployed to Kwara for the 2020 Batch ‘A’ orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Yikpata, Edu Local Government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Dipo Morakinyo, the NYSC Spokesman in Kwara, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Ilorin.

Morakinyo said in preparation for the orientation course, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Francisca Olaleye, had met with stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He added that the meeting was held to assess the level of preparedness on the part of major stakeholders, especially the security operatives.

Morakinyo quoted the state coordinator as being excited that the security operatives had assured the NYSC of their readiness to give all the needed support during the exercise.

“The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Nigerian Army, the police, the DSS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The orientation camp at Yikpata, Edu Local government area, has been well-prepared to host the 21-day orientation exercise.

“The fumigation has been done and all facilities required to run the exercise have been adequately provided,” he said.

Morakinyo said that the orientation camp would be opened for registration of the prospective corps members on March 10, while the registration would end by midnight of March 12.

NAN reports that the 21-day orientation course will come to an end on March 30.

“The state coordinator calls on the people of Kwara State, especially the commuters, to demonstrate, once again, their warm hospitality to the new corps members, many of whom will be visiting the state for the first time,” Morakinyo added. (NAN)

