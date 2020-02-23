Why we expose boobs — Abby Zeus

Kindly Share This Story:

A South African blogger, with Nigerian roots, Abby Zeus, who also describes herself as a body positivity activist, has been setting the social media alight with tantalizingly luscious pictures of her boobs real big boobs.

According to her, she’s on a mission to make women embrace their body, especially their boobs and to flaunt it with freedom without fear of condemnation or low self-esteem.

In the campaign she has hashtagged #boobsmovement, she encourages and inspires women and girls to love their breasts no matter how they look, saying, it’s an initiative, an organisation, a MOVEMENT.

In a recent post, she said, “I pride myself in normalising all types of breasts: big, small, perky, saggy. In doing so, we expose breasts in hopes to break the social norms that “showing female nipples is nudity”. We also expose breasts to show other women and girls that no boobs are perfect and that they should not live their lives comparing their chests to others.”

In one of her viral videos, Abby said she grew up hating herself for being gifted with humongous mammary because her childhood peers saw her as having excess baggage and aptly taunted her to no end.

Fight delusion and depression, Abby said, she has come to find out that her Mother Nature’s gift is a thing of pride and has thus boldly joined the campaign to encourage busty women all over the world to be proud of their gift.

When one of her followers attacked her that she has low self-esteem and shameless to be flaunting her boobs and showing her naked body, she let loose her fury.

“How is that low self-esteem? Sounds like you live within the walls of your own personal shame and low self-esteem. Just because I show my boobs doesn’t mean I don’t respect myself. I have come very far and I love my body very much. Don’t talk about what you don’t understand. I’m a very confident person. I have many reasons for doing what I do,” she fired back.

