UK-based gospel singer, Seyi Weli drops new single

UK- based singer, Seyi Weli, has always yearned to follow her passion after she was introduced to music at a very young age by her father.

“I got into music at a very young age. My father who was a music director in church introduced me to me. I used to accompany him to choir practice. That’s how I delved into gospel music and I have carried it on till date,” she said in a chat with Showtime, in Lagos.

Seyi, an engineer-turned-gospel singer said she started her musical career at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God,RCCG, Scotland Headquarters. She was also a backup vocalist of Sound of Many Waters, an interdenominational and multicultural group in Scotland.

The singer is currently in the country to promote her debut singles, “Agidigba” and “Victory” (Say Yes)which is due to drop in April.

According to her, “Jesus alone has the final say in whatever situation you may be going through. Just keep trusting, keep believing and rest in His assurance. When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no.”

Seyi has a passion for inspiring others. Coming from a musical family and singing in choirs from primary school through to university, she found a spiritual home in RCCG Scotland Headquarters Church, Fountain of Love as an active choir member and worship leader for over a decade.

Dee Jones crafted her latest song, a gifted producer extraordinaire behind gospel hit songs like Waymaker and I Know Who I Am). At the same time, the video was shot in London with direction coming from Uvi Orogun who has shot music videos for Nathaniel Bassey and Sonnie Badu.

“Victory” (Say Yes), Seyi said is a song about the success we have through Christ. It is a reminder that you are victorious, you are more than a conqueror, and you will win every battle because He is in charge.

While “Agidigba” is an Afro-beat gospel song that reflects on the goodness of God. The song is also a re-commitment to God.

Revealing that she draws her inspiration while diving, the beautiful singer said she uses her music to preach ‘peace and love’, adding that “ My message is to hold on to Christ because he makes the difference in our lives.”

Speaking further, Seyi said her desire is to make music that will not only showcase our culture, but also, appeal to people within and outside the shores of the country. Her new songs are very melodious and spiritually touching.

