The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed more than 1,500 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 66,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 600 infections reported in around 30 locations. The Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia — an elderly Chinese tourist.

Egypt reported its first infection on Friday — the first in Africa.

Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus’s official designation, has been confirmed:

– CHINA –

As of Saturday, at least 66,000 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.

Most of the 1,523 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen — believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

– ASIA-PACIFIC –

Cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off Japan: 285, plus a quarantine officer

Singapore: 67

Hong Kong: 56, including one death

Thailand: 34

Japan: 39, including death of one infected woman

South Korea: 28

Malaysia: 21

Taiwan: 18

Australia: 15

Vietnam: 16

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

– NORTH AMERICA –

United States: 15

Canada: 7

– EUROPE –

Germany: 16

France: 11, including one death

Britain: 9

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

– MIDDLE EAST –

United Arab Emirates: 8

– AFRICA –

Egypt: The health ministry reported the country’s first confirmed case on Friday — the first on the continent

