Senate eulogizes senator Uwajumogu

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Omo- Agege recalls his relationship with the late Senator as they can be called Rebels

…Ekweremadu Chronicles dead Senators in his 17 years in the Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate for three hours stood in honour of a late Colleague, Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South who died December 18, 2019.

Earlier, there was the arrival of the corpse of the late Benjamin which was laid in state at the foyer of the National Assembly, with music being played at the background.

READ ALSO:

While some Senators dressed in white, others were dressed in black as the paid very good tribute on him.

To kick start the Valedictory session, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North moved a motion that the Senate do pay tributes to their late colleague and was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South.

Senators took turns to pay their last respects.

The Senate observed a minute silence and prayed for the deceased and his family, just as it resolved to send a condolence message to the Government and people of Imo state as well as a delegation to be led by the Senate President to attend the burial.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who noted that the late Senator lived and died for his people, said: “His loss is a loss to all of us. He gave a very good account of himself as a human being. Calm, cool and calculated.

“Ben was something else, when there was crisis he would preach that we should unite and that we are one as a Senate. He remained the same person up to the last day he contributed to his last debate which has been referred by our colleagues.

“In that debate, he urged the government to stand up for her citizens where ever they may live.

“As a politician, he had a very good trajectory having served as a speaker in Imo State. Ben was not someone that was controversial. He was always straight to the point, no controversy but deep.

“He has left but he has left something for us – humanity. There is nothing more important for us than working for Nigeria.”

In his contribution, the Senate Leader, Abdullahi said: “Late Senator Uwajumogu was a distinguished colleague who excelled in every facet of his senatorial duties, whether to his constituency or in his Committee’s duties as well as his usually articulate contributions to Senate Debates. He was usually very articulate but quiet and reserved.

“Late Senator Uwajumogu came to the National Assembly to make legislations that would sustain economic growth and political stability in Nigeria, and the evidence is there to show that he made his mark in ensuring the attainment of those goals through the sponsoring of the following bills: Occupational safety and health Bill, 2020 and Whistle blower and witness protection Bill, 2020.

“There is no doubt that the ideals that he lived for will remain guiding principles to some of us as well as the younger generation of Nigerians for whom he has become an icon.”

On his part, Senator Abaribe who recalled his last meeting with the deceased Senator, said: “We were all here, he sat over there. He walked into the tea room and we are even joking. I joked between him and Senator Aduda to say whose stomach was bigger but alas that is how the thing that we call life is.

“An American writer, Earnest Hemmingway said that every man’s life ends in the same way because it is death. But what is important of the person’s life is the details through life to the point of his exit.

“So today, when we talk about ‘Benji’, that’s what I call him, because I met him in Umuahia. He affected life. He was a big man with a big heart. He was very accommodating. He carried everyone even the younger generation and they saw him as an icon to look up to.

“He was very soft-spoken even in the midst of problems, he will answer you with very few words and you will calm down.

“He never shook the table like I do, maybe it is because I am small. Benji was such a great man. We will miss him.”

Also in his contribution, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege who recalled the roles they both played in the 8th Senate, described the late Senator as his compatriots, adding, “Big Ben and I, we had almost identical political trajectory. We both came into the 8th Senate after so much litigations and the moment we got in here, we bonded like brothers. We did everything together. We shared so much in common.

“I will recall the major one. Everybody knows what happened in the 8th Senate. Call us rebels if you like.

“In the 8th Senate, big Ben and I, we played very critical role in our committee on INEC over the Electoral Act. It is no longer news that just as we were about to triumphantly claim victory, that we had concluded on what we think will positively impact on the electoral process, we were thrown, in football terms a curve ball, with the introduction of a section in the amended Electoral Act that would have altered the sequence of elections.

“Some of us were very opposed to that and we didn’t hesitate in stating our vehemence against that proposed section of the amendment.

“Senator Ben Uwajumogu was my compatriot in that enterprise, if you like to call it rebellion.

“What stuck the most was when I was threatened with suspension from this hallowed chamber, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, our leader, the Senate leader now, alot of our leaders in the Senate at the time they took a position that even if they were threatened with suspension, if Senator Omo-agege were to be suspended, they also would want to be suspended.

“They put their careers in the Senate on the line in defense of one of their own, that was a man Benjamin Uwajumogu was.”

On his part, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who urged his colleagues to be upright in life, however chronicled Senators that have died in his 17 years in the Senate.

He said: “Even as the body of late Benjamin Uwajumogu is lying out there, some of our compatriots are already struggling to take over his seat. My advice is, let us mourn, honour and bury him then we can express our ambitions.

“But that tells you the vanity of life. This is my 17th year in the National Assembly and I have had unfortunate experience of paying tributes to our colleagues in active service.

“Those of us who are survivors today, we definitely be victims tomorrow. People will hate or like you, in spite of all these, let’s try to do our best because it is what you have done that you will remembered for.”

Listing the Senators that have died so far, Ekweremadu said that in the 5th Senate, Senator Ama Iwuagwu ( Imo East), Senator Joshua Adagba (Benue North-West); Senator Sule Yari Gandi (Sokoto North) and Senator Badamasi Maccido (Sokoto Central) died.

In the 7th Senate, Senator Uche Chukwumerije (Abia North); Senator Pius Ewherido (Delta Centra); Senator Gyang Dantong (Plateau North)and Senator Dahiru Awisu Kuta (Niger East) died.

In the 8th Senate, Senator Mustapha Bukar (Katsina North); Senator Ahmed Zannah (Borno Central); Senator Isiaka Adeleke (Osun West); and Senator Ali Wakili (Bauchi South) died and in the 9th Senate, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North) and Senator Ignatius Longjan (Plateau North) died.

In his contribution, Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo who described the late Senator as a very caring person who was always getting personal with people, said: “When I had a personal problem sometimes ago, there was a number calling me consistently.

“I thought it was one of the numbers calling me from home to know how I was doing. I picked and the person said: ‘My name is Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, can we please talk.’ we met and he encouraged me.

“The other time I was leaving the Chambers, with Senator Adetunmbi and Ben said I want to pray for you.

“Senator Ben was by the side and he dragged me to a corner, he said: ‘You see young man, God is preparing you, God is going to use you greatly, be focused.’ That sank deep into my heart.”

READ ALSO:

“The third time, he saw me discussing with Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and he crossed over again and he said; ‘how are you doing?’, I was thinking is this man always looking after me.

“He was always getting personal with people. He is not dead, he is sleeping. He will wake up tomorrow as we will all meet at the other side of River Jordan.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: