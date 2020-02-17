Security Challenges: All Nigeria leaders must come together now, Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that if Nigeria as a country must nip in the bud, the myriad of security problems and other challenges bedeviling us as a nation, it has become very imperative for all leaders in the country to as a matter of urgency, come together.

According to him, coming together to brainstorm with a view to taking a common position will not only solve the problems, but will ensure that the security and welfare needs of the people are adequately met.

The Senate President made this known yesterday in Kaduna at the 60th birthday celebration of Governor Nasir El-rufai and Presentation of the book “These Times: Selected Writings and Speeches by Nasir El-rufai”.

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan said that Nigeria is at a point where the provision of infrastructure alone by government cannot sufficiently address the underlying cause of growing insecurity and illiteracy in the country.

He said, “Those of us in leadership positions, we know what we need to do. We need to have the courage and commitment and sustain them.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad, and more than ever now require the unity of the people. The issues bedeviling Nigeria today requires that all leaders, at all levels and in all parts of Nigeria need to come together.

“What we need is not only infrastructure, but we need the capacity building of the people. In this part of the country, this report has been consistent and apparently, little has been done to reverse it.”

The President of the Senate therefore, called on the federal government to immediately introduce policies that would return the over thirteen million out-of-school-children back to school, so as to curb the rising number of illiteracy in Nigeria.

Lawan who noted that the report of 13 million or 14 million out-of-school children mostly in the north was dangerous for the country, said, “Until we are able to reverse this kind of trend, no matter how much infrastructure you put, you will still have that social angle that will actually lead to serious insecurity, the kind that we experience or even worse, God forbid. So, we need to look at the people.”

The Senate President further admonished leaders in the country to live up to the responsibilities of their respective offices by demonstrating courage and acting expeditiously to guarantee the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

Lawan said, “Today, we are challenged by insecurity, sadly it is all over the country. This requires that all of us at every level of government come together and work to ensure that lives and properties of citizens are protected.

“The story is bad, everyday it is either kidnapping, assassination or some kind of banditry that leaves our people and communities shattered and destroyed.

“I want to take the opportunity of this celebration to send this message, that as leaders, we owe the people, not only the explanation, but actions.”

