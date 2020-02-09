Sectionalism is fueling insecurity – Gov Dickson

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Makurdi. Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has identified sectionalism as the bane of Nigeria’s underdevelopment and a major factor fueling insecurity in the country.

He noted that the country was going through tough security challenges because of the dearth of unity of purpose and love for one another and appealed to Nigerians to build bridges of unity and togetherness to stem insecurity in the country.

The Governor who spoke at the weekend in Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue state shortly after being conferred the honorific chieftaincy title, ‘Oyi’Ihotu K’Idoma’ (lover of Idoma people) by the Idoma Traditional Council in Otukpo said the country would overcome its present challenges when Nigerians close ranks.

He said “we need more handshakes across the Niger. I therefore urge all of us to close ranks in this country.

“Instead of dividing and tearing us apart, instead of promoting sectionalism, instead of promoting policies that tend to divide and separating our people we should emulate the Idoma Traditional Council by building people together instead of tearing them apart,” he added.

The Paramount ruler of the Idoma tribe, HRM Och’Idoma Elias Obekpa earlier said the conferment was in appreciation of the Governor’s kind gestures to the Idomas living in his state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Deputy, Benue Abounu said the conferment had further cemented the relationship between the people of Benue and Bayelsa states.

On his part former Senate President, Senator David Mark said “Governor Dickson succeeded in bring the Ijaw and Idoma nations together so he deserves no less than the honour.”

Kindly Share This Story: