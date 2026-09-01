G-100: Turaki-led PDP joins opposition move to defeat Tinubu

Turaki

The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the G-100 (a group of 100 opposition stalwarts) driven process of creating an all-opposition front to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

A statement on Tuesday by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the decision was informed by the “wailings of Nigerians groaning under the repressive Bola Tinubu APC-led Federal Government,” and the need to cooperate with other credible political forces to unseat the incumbent at the federal level.

It quoted the faction’s National Chairman, Turaki, as saying, “Our participation is anchored on the promise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism. Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country.”

Ememobong added, “This new move aligns with our earlier stated disposition of working with like-minded political parties and organisations desirous of salvaging the country from the many vices orchestrated by the ruling APC.

“Our participation at the first meeting of the G-100 on 31st August, 2026 is a further indication of our preparedness to contribute our quota in the quest for an all-opposition platform that will take power from the incumbent and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all Nigerians.”