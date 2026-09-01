Aston Villa sign Senegal winger Mbaye from PSG

Aston Villa signed Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported £47 million ($63 million) on Tuesday.

Mbaye played 31 times in all competitions for PSG last season as the French club won the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title.

The 18-year-old also appeared four times for Senegal at the recent World Cup, netting against France to become the youngest African player to score in the men’s tournament.

He has been capped 15 times by Senegal since making his PSG debut aged 16.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain,” the club said in a statement.

“The Senegal international, a bright and exciting young prospect who scored for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joins on a permanent transfer.”

France-born Mbaye is the latest new recruit for Villa after a close-season of upheaval at the Premier League club.

Since winning the Europa League last season to end their 30-year trophy drought, Villa have sold Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martinez and Ezri Konsa.

Villa boss Unai Emery has brought in Alejandro Garnacho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Johan Manzambi, Zion Suzuki, Joao Gomes, Leon Goretzka, Matteo Ruggeri and Nicolas Jackson.

AFP