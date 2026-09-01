Messi legacy will ‘live forever’, says Beckham

David Beckham said Lionel Messi’s “legacy will live forever” after the Argentina legend announced his retirement from international football.

Messi on Monday revealed he had called time on his remarkable career with Argentina after 207 caps and 125 goals.

The 39-year-old won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and his last game for his country was Argentina’s World Cup final defeat against Spain in July.

Messi’s brilliance for Argentina and Barcelona made him one of the world’s greatest ever players.

Former England captain Beckham has had a close-up view of Messi’s career as an opponent and now as co-owner of the forward’s current side Inter Miami.

“This is the moment we get to look back on and realise how grateful we were to witness the greatness of a young kid with a dream,” Beckham wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Leo, you have been a credit to yourself, your family, your friends and your country. Leading by example and creating inspiration for millions of children not just in Argentina but around the whole world.

“Leo, you delivered the greatest gift to your country and, for that, your legacy will live forever. Congratulations on all you achieved for Argentina.”