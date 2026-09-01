Oil resumption: No threats to Ogoni negotiations with FG, MOSOP affirms

By Daniel Abia P/Harcourt

The President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Fegalo Nsuke, said there is no threat to ongoing negotiations between the federal government and the Ogoni people.

Nsuke said that angry comments from some interest groups do not threaten the process, as the members of MOSOP, the Ogoni masses and drivers of the Ogoni resistance are fully mobilised to support the process and are following events very keenly.

He described opposition from interest groups as normal, adding that in a long and successful struggle like that of the Ogoni people, these internal bickerings are not unexpected at a time when the focus is on discussing benefits.

Nsuke said in the struggle to win benefits, propaganda and sponsored protests will not be abnormal or unexpected. He, however, noted that such vituperations will not disrupt the ongoing dialogue process and will not deter the people’s determination to successfully conclude the dialogue process.

“The mobilisation and cost of the Ogoni struggle had been borne by MOSOP. The struggle had been very costly with the loss of over 2,800 people, while some 1,200 others remain unaccounted for. It is the desire of MOSOP to take every opportunity to negotiate an end to this conflict.”

“MOSOP will never be persuaded by any form of propaganda or incitement to pursue a path that sustains the conflict when other parties to the conflict, including the federal government, are offering an opportunity for dialogue,” Nsuke said.

He acknowledged that it is not uncommon that after a battle is won, there will be some elitist scramble to sit at the table where benefits are being distributed, noting that that should not be a problem and should not sacrifice the common good.

“All over the world, the people, the grassroots, lead social changes, and when the battles are won, the elites attempt to set aside the fighters and take all the benefits of the struggles. We do not want that in Ogoni. For MOSOP, the people have fought; the benefits they deserve should be allowed to come to them.”

“Benefits, to me, are not inconsequential job offers. MOSOP wants to see the development of an Ogoni economy that guarantees the future of our people. That is MOSOP’s expectation from the ongoing dialogue with the federal government, and we will urge everyone to let us have some peace and focus on our common goals.”

Nsuke also stated that the Ogoni people are experiencing a common situation that characterises societies that lack opportunities and leave everyone scrambling for what is available.

The MOSOP president, however, noted that these intermittent outbursts by interest groups to gain greater relevance do not threaten ongoing negotiations in any way.

“I see much of what is happening as an attempt to gain relevance. I also think that is not necessary, and I can authoritatively state that MOSOP, the engine room of the Ogoni struggle, is cooperating with ongoing dialogue with the government. The recent vituperations do not threaten the dialogue process in any way.”

He said MOSOP will encourage cooperation from all interest groups and urged everyone to give the opportunity a chance to succeed,” Nsuke said.