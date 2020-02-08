Runsewe commends NANTA for being gender sensitive

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has commended the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) for considering its female members for leadership of the association.

The Director-General (DG), Mr Olusegun Runsewe, gave the commendation in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos by his media aide, Mr Frank Meke, on Saturday.

He said this was commendable as it would be coming into being after NANTA’s first attempt 25 years ago.

Runsewe with about five female directors working with him to rebrand the culture agency noted that NANTA’s effort was the way to run an all-inclusive association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANTA will hold its next election in Kano in March and some female members will likely be elected to pilot its affairs.

Runsewe commended Mr Bankole Bernard for his leadership as the outgoing president of the association in the last four years.

”I must commend Bankole Bernard as President of NANTA for the gut to drive this initiative. It is a big plus for his leadership of NANTA and the tourism sector.

”I am 100 per cent behind him and NANTA on this score,” he said.

Runsewe who also doubled as President, Africa region, World Craft Council (WCC), stated that it was culturally sensitive to carry women along in national development.

”NANTA has proven very supportive of government’s efforts to empower our women.

”I understand that the Kano election of NANTA in March have been worked out as a kind of unity administration after Bankole must have stepped down.

”By God’s grace, it will serve as a good signpost for a historical rebirth to our collective vision to support our women who are usually good managers and home builders,” he said.

Runsewe urged the entire membership of NANTA to join together in making history again in the industry.

He advised those to be elected must always have it at the back of their minds that they must deliver and set NANTA on refreshing path of progress, advancement and impactful presence at the dawn of a new century.

”NANTA should be made strong and I have followed the dedication of its members who are always willing to do what is right at all times to provide leadership for other groups in the industry.

”After the very successful outing of Tereza Ezobi in 1995, which made the association a notable game-changer, for Bernard to have done same after 25 years, means that he is a good student of history.

” Truly, this is very significant, ” he said. (NAN)

