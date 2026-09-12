CONTROVERSY: Peller comes under scrutiny after TikTok bans Carter Efe’s 5.6m account

Peller

By Aiyedun Oluwadamilola

An old video of Nigerian content creator Peller appealing to fans to report fellow creator Carter Efe’s TikTok account has resurfaced online, days after TikTok permanently banned Carter Efe’s main account for the second time over a year.

The clip began circulating on September 9, with social media users linking Peller’s appeal to the subsequent removal of Carter Efe’s account.

Carter Efe, a streamer, comedian and musician, lost access to his official TikTok page which had over 5.6 million followers and 158 million likes. Screenshots of an enforcement notice shared online showed that TikTok banned the account over repeated violations of its Community Guidelines.

The resurfaced video shows Peller on his knees, urging his audience to report Carter Efe’s page. In the clip, he accused Carter Efe of sabotaging other creators and suggested a strategy to get the account taken down.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Peller’s appeal led to the ban. TikTok’s enforcement notice cited violations of its policies as the reason for the suspension.

This marks the second time Carter Efe has lost a major TikTok account. In June 2025, his previous account with about 3.5 million followers was removed after controversy over comments he made about Afrobeats star Wizkid during a live stream. He later rebuilt his following to over 5.6 million before the latest ban.

The incident has reignited conversations about competition among Nigerian creators and the risks of building an audience solely on platforms governed by strict moderation policies.