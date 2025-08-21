Runsewe tasks FTAN on leadership standards, international relevance

Otunba Runsewe with FTAN President, Dr. Badaki, during the FTAN retreat in Abuja.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has urged the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) to adopt stricter leadership standards by ensuring that only individuals with prior executive experience are allowed to contest for the presidency of the federation.

Speaking at the just concluded FTAN retreat in Abuja, themed “One Federation, One Vision: Aligning for the Actualization of Nigerian Tourism Vision – Implication for Unity and Collaboration”, Runsewe said the move would entrench professionalism, discipline and unity within the body.

He stressed that the association must undergo attitudinal change by setting standards that strengthen internal cohesion while positioning itself as the true driver of Nigerian tourism.

Runsewe decried Nigeria’s absence at major global tourism expos such as the World Travel Market, ITB Berlin, FITUR in Spain and the Arabian Travel Market, describing it as a setback for the country. According to him, “It is wrong to appoint a person who has not attended any major international expo to head a government tourism agency.”

He commended former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporaye, for representing Nigeria at global events in the absence of government agencies. He added that tourism could contribute 8–9 percent to Nigeria’s GDP if properly harnessed.

Runsewe charged FTAN to play a more central role in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and to distinguish its responsibilities from those of government appointees. He also called for stronger coordination, effective communication, and regular meetings and retreats to sustain the association’s professional integrity.

On recent developments in the industry, he condemned the handling of the Ibom Air incident, warning against celebrating mishaps or making ambassadors out of crises, which he described as sending “the wrong message.”

While commending FTAN for incorporating the Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM) into its agenda, Runsewe said transformation in the sector was long overdue. He concluded by stressing that all components of the tourism ecosystem must function effectively for Nigeria’s tourism to reach its full potential.