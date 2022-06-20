Ortom and the visiting NCWS officials

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, has commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for being gender sensitive and ensuring “women inclusiveness” in his administration.

The President of NCWS, Benue State Chapter, Mrs. Theresa Dewua gave the commendation Monday when she led a delegation of the organization on a courtesy call on the Governor in Makurdi.

Mrs. Dewua said the visit was to appreciate the governor’s sustained support and sponsorship of the group’s activities even without personal interaction with him.

She stated that the Governor and his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom had been passionate and resolute in promoting the cause of women in the State, pointing out that the appointment of a first female Head of Service in the State who she noted “is doing very well” in representing the interest of the women deserved commendation.

According to her “Governor Ortom stands tall in women inclusion in government administration and the recent election of nine female Local Government Council Chairmen in the Local Government elections was an unprecedented recognition of women in the history of the state.”

Receiving the delegation, Governor Ortom acknowledged the resilience of women in contributing to the socio-economic development of the society, saying “Benue women have distinguished themselves in various capacities, they have continued to add value to womanhood and the development of the State in general.”

He lauded the women for keeping faith with his administration and standing firm despite the trying moments, noting that women were at the receiving end of dire situations especially in the wake of the herdsmen invasion of Benue communities which had left majority of the women and children as inmates in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps across the State.

The Governor urged the women to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC before the the end of the registration exercise, saying it was a tool with which they could elect leaders of their choice in next year’s general polls.

The Governor also promised to support the NCWS in the construct its secretariat as well as pledged to provide the organisation a vehicle to facilitate their activities.