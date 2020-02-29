Ortom insists on grazing law

Kindly Share This Story:

Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday his administration would not repeal or amend the extant ranching law in the state despite mounting pressure from several quarters.

Personnel of the state Livestock Guards had on Saturday seized 600 cattle for violating the law.

Ortom, who gave the assurance while inspecting the impounded cattle at the quarantine unit of the state Ministry of Agriculture, directed the Livestock Guards to seize livestock grazing in any part of the state in defiance of the ranching law.

He described the influx of armed herdsmen to the state as life-threatening, saying such would not be condoned by his administration.

The governor reiterated that the enforcement of the ranching law would continue to enable those who wished to do livestock business comply with its provisions.

He said over 400 herdsmen had been arrested and were being prosecuted in courts, adding that the herdsmen destroyed farm produce and fed their cattle with harvested crops.

Ortom added: “We have no intention to repeal our ranching law because ranching remains the global best practice in animal husbandry. So, I urged all Nigerians to key into it to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers.”

