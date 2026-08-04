Suspected herdsmen invade Ortom’s hometown, kill four, injure many

By Peter Duru

Suspected armed herdsmen on Monday night attacked Abaushwa community in Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, the hometown of former governor Samuel Ortom, killing four persons and leaving several others injured.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community at about midnight while villagers were asleep, attacking homes and killing victims in their sleep.

A community source said the attackers invaded the village without provocation. “They came and attacked the community without any provocation, killing people in their sleep. They forced open the doors of their victims and murdered them inside their houses.

“Three persons were killed during the attack, while several others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the General Hospital in Gbajimba, but one of them later died, bringing the death toll to four.

“Several people are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing. We hope they will be found alive,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, a native of the area and former Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Frank Kyungun, who visited the community alongside former Governor Ortom and other prominent indigenes of the area described the attack as unprovoked and barbaric.

“It was an unprovoked attack by armed herdsmen. They came at about midnight and launched a heavy assault on the community. They killed four people and left several others injured. Those wounded have been taken to the General Hospital in Gbajimba.

“We accompanied the former governor to sympathise with our people and urged them to remain calm and allow the police to carry out their investigations.

“What happened is deeply unfortunate. Our people resolved long ago to stop eating beef, and it is not even sold in our markets because we wanted to avoid any conflict. Even when our farmlands are destroyed by grazing cattle, our people have continued to exercise restraint.

“We cannot understand why innocent people should be killed without any provocation. It is a sad and painful development.”

The Chairman of Guma LGA, Morris Orwough, also condemned the attack in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Communication and Strategy, Ernest Tortiv.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable, Orwough expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He disclosed that security personnel had been deployed to Abaushwa to restore peace, protect lives and property, and prevent further attacks.

The Council Chairman urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and continue to provide credible information that would assist efforts to tackle insecurity in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Command said four persons were killed in the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Peter Aondona, said, “I can confirm that there was an attack in Guma LGA in which four persons were killed by suspected bandits. Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”