Ntiense Williams remains suspended until — NRFF President

The President, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Kelechi Mbagwu, on Monday said that the embattled Technical Director of the federation, Ntiense Williams, remained suspended.

Mbagwu said that this would be the situation until the committee set-up by the federation to review the allegations levelled against him had submitted its final recommendation.

Mbagwu gave the stand of the board in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the board’s meeting held at the Westwood Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said that the board had placed Williams on suspension on the ground that he was involved in actions contrary to the rules and regulations of the federation.

Mbagwu said that the committee would be headed by the Head of Media of the federation, Debo Oshundun.

He said, “The law is clear about the employers and the employee’s official relationship; there is no imposition on any employer by his employee.

“So, NRFF acted accordingly because the gentleman we are talking about was an appointee of the board.

“The Honourable Minister of Sport and Youth Development , Mr Sunday Dare, and top officials of the Ministry had been officially briefed about the issues surrounding the appointment and sack of Ntiense Williams.

“They are all in consonance with due process.

“As a sign of respect for the minister, the board has set up a committee to revisit the issues surrounding his removal.

“The recommendations of the committee will be looked into by the board.

“It is the board that appointed him and the decision to either reinstate him or otherwise, will be taken by the board,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Williams was removed at the federation’s board meeting held in Abuja on Jan. 19, 2019.

However, the Federal Ministry of Sports and Social Development gave a directive through a letter to the NRFF president to reinstate Williams.

