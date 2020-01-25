Rugby federation says Ntiense remains suspended

Kindly Share This Story:

A spokesman for the Nigeria Football Rugby Federation, Debo Osundun has refuted a story making the rounds alleging that the federation’s President Kelechukwu Mbagwu has been suspended from office.

A ministry source maintained that as the supervising the ministry, it only issued directives to the Rugby President, but do not have the authority to suspend the President of a federation without the board’s input.

Osundun confirmed that a letter was received from the ministry which would be discussed during the board meeting early February.

“Ntiense Williams cannot be imposed on the board as he is an appointee of the said body. It is common law that an employee cannot be imposed on an employer or vice versa and as such Williams remains sacked until the board pronounces otherwise.”

The ministry however has denied reinstating Ntiense Williams and declined further comment on the matter.

“The ministry has issued certain directives and guidelines, it is up to the board to comply or face the consequences” said the spokesman.

