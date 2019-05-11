Yaro replaces Williams as Technical Director to Nigerian Rugby Football Federation

Lagos – The Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has announced the appointment of Abubakar Yakubu also called “Yaro” as Acting Technical Director following the removal of Ntiense Williams at its last board meeting.



The announcement was contained in a statement by the President of the Federation, Kelechukwu Mbagwu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the decision was taken unanimously by the board to ensure that the long term objectives of the NRFF were held paramount.

On the choice of “Yaro” the President re-state that as an ex international and current coordinator of the Northern Nigerian Rugby Union, Abubakar was suitably qualified for the role.

“He has the experience, he has the knowledge and the ability to represent the country internationally.

“Yakubu is known as the “no nonsense” founder of the Sabon Gari rugby club currently playing in the Northern league,” he said.

Debo Oshundun, the Spokesman of the NRFF, said that the choice of “Yaro” was popular not just because of his previous exploits on the rugby field.

“He is highly respected for his efficiency and effectiveness with which he coordinated the Northern league (known as the oldest league in the country) during last year’s highly successful rugby campaign,” he said.

Mbagwu advised the rugby loving public and all sports authorities in the country to take note of the change of personnel and only deal with the new officials on any matter pertaining to rugby. (NAN)