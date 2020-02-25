NOTAP Generates N240bn in one Year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has disclosed that the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has saved close to N240 billion in one year for the nation through its mandate of registering patents.

Speaking when he paid a facility visit to the organization on Tuesday, Barrister Abdullahi appealed to NOTAP to strive to do more, adding that the country need its services at this critical point in time.

Barrister Mohammed further charged the NOTAP to handle its duties with much discretion and professional decorum, especially the business of registering contracts for the transfer of foreign technology.

The Minister also charged the management to ensure that the country is not made a dumping ground of all sort of technologies, especially countries that have a trade mark of producing third rated products.

He called on NOTAP to help in transforming the countries technology as well as stimulate the economic activities of the country.

He further advised that NOTAP to use the patents generated by its services in order to improve the country’s economy so as to ensure gainfully employment for our teaming youths.

Barrister Abdullahi also assured that the management of the agency of early completion of its building project.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar also said his coming to NOTAP was a eye opener given the efforts made by the agency in fortifying its current structure and also expressed satisfaction with what had been achieved with little resources.

He also assured NOTAP of the Ministries commitment in making sure they support them in completing the newly expanded structure.

Earlier, The Director General of NOTAP Professor DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim thanke the Minister and the Permanent Secretary for the visit and assured them of renewed commitment in achieving the mandate of the organization.

