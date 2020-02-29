My Dad is my music idol – Chyzzi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian musician Chyzzi has been in the music industry since 2017 and hails from the southern region of the country; he speaks about his music and inspiration on a media chat with our correspondent.

Chizzi speaks:

“I have been passionate about music since my childhood days and it has always set me ahead of peers and also made me unique but growing from a strict Christian home it wasn’t really much of an option even though I had started singing in our church choir I never had time to create my own music and also be able to inspire myself positively to follow in my direction of choice but all that passed when I left Nigeria to school outside the country there I had the opportunity to learn how to self – record using numerous recording apps I also started saving some money to build up a home studio for myself that way I can practise as much as I can and also implement the ideas I have gathered over the years into something good.

Music for me has always been more than a passion for me, it is a lifestyle and I can’t wait for the world to hear more of my sounds and relate more to it”

READ ALSO:

The soft speaking 25 year old music also talks about his inspirations as a musician which he claims his late dad being a major inspiration to his music

“I grew up listening to different musicians and sounds but I must say my idol has always been my Dad, though who never had a chance to do it professionally but he was so good in creating good melodies through his harmonizing songs and barring tone voice (God rest his soul).”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: