My Dad is my music idol – Chyzzi

By Ayo Onikoyi
Nigerian musician Chyzzi has been in the music industry since 2017 and hails from the southern region of the country; he speaks about his music and inspiration on a media chat with our correspondent.
Chizzi speaks:
“I have been passionate about music since my childhood days and it has always set me ahead of peers and also made me unique but growing from a strict Christian home it wasn’t really much of an option even though I had started singing in our church choir I never had time to create my own music and also be able to inspire myself positively to follow in my direction of choice but all that passed when I left Nigeria to school outside the country there I had the opportunity to learn how to self – record using numerous recording apps I also started saving some money to build up a home studio for myself that way I can practise as much as I can and also implement the ideas I have gathered over the years into something good.
Music for me has always been more than a passion for me, it is a lifestyle and I can’t wait for the world to hear more of my sounds and relate more to it”
The soft speaking 25 year old music also talks about his inspirations as a musician which he claims his late dad being a major inspiration to his music
“I grew up listening to different musicians and sounds but I must say my idol has always been my Dad, though who never had a chance to do it professionally but he was so good in creating good melodies through his harmonizing songs and barring tone voice (God rest his soul).”