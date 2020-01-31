Breaking News
Leon Balogun joins Wigan Athletic on loan

On 12:57 am
Leon Balogun
Wigan Athletic completed the loan signing of defender Leon Balogun from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the 2019-20 season, subject to EFL, Premier League and FA approval.

Balogun, 31, completed the move late on Deadline Day and is unavailable for Latics’ clash at Leeds United on Saturday.

The Nigeria international signed for Brighton in 2018, having spent his career in Germany, featuring in the Bundesliga for Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz 05.

With over 200 career league appearances and 32 international caps to his name, Balogun brings useful experience to Paul Cook’s defence for the final 17 games of the season.


Balogun has spent a greater part of his time at Brighton watching from the bench and will hope to revive his career with the loan spell.

A dip in form saw the defender feature only once for the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their way to finishing third at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

