CONTRACT: Brighton’s Leon Balogun faces uncertain future

Kindly Share This Story:

German-born Nigeria international Leon Balogun has refused to rule out a return to the German Bundesliga.

The future of the central defender will be the subject of speculation in the coming weeks as his contract with Brighton & Hove runs out at the end of next month.

Balogun played for only German clubs until the summer of 2018 when he joined the Seagulls where he failed to nail down a regular spot, before switching to Championship outfit Wigan Athletic on loan in the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Kane wants assurances before Premier League returns

“Germany is my home, I would always think about it,” Balogun said to Kicker according to Fussballtransfers.

“I’m still fit. Even if I turn 32 in summer, I still have a few years in my legs. I would also like to continue the experience of England, but the bottom line is that it is nowhere like at home.”

The former Mainz, Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf man has enjoyed a new lease of life since moving to the Latics, leading to his recall to the Super Eagles for their postponed Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in March.

Balogun also lists Hertha BSC, FC Hertha 03 Zehlendorf, Türkiyemspor Berlin, Hannover 96 and Darmstadt 98 among his previous clubs in Germany.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: