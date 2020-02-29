Kara Bridge to be reopened March 1

Kindly Share This Story:

The Berger/Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be opened to motorists on March 1, the Federal Government said on Saturday.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, who disclosed this to journalists, said construction work had been completed on that portion of the road.

According to him, the Magboro-Punch axis would be opened on March 7 while the construction zone around Mowe would be opened in April.

Adedamola said about 31 kilometers out of the 43 kilometers stretch from the Old Toll Gate to Sagamu Interchange would have been completed by end of April.

Vanguard

