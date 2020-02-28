Breaking News
Translate

Jamnaija set to hold maiden edition of award night

On 2:06 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Jamnaija

A leading online music blog, Jamnaija is set to hold an award show tagged JEAN.

JEAN is an acronym for Jamnaija entertainment Night.

Darius Orobosa Ujiro-Okoro, a prominent blogger from Delta State, has taken it upon himself to acknowledge the efforts of talented acts he has worked with and promoted over the years on his blog (Jamnaija.com).

READ ALSO: Adam Yates declared winner after UAE Tour abandoned over coronavirus

JEAN would go live on the 8th of March, 2020 in Ughelli, Delta State.

Since it’s the first edition, gate fee would be free to the entire public so they can come watch greatness as it unfolds and also watch the talents the world is missing out on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Deontay Wilder is a warrior, he will be back – Tyson Fury

A post shared by Vanguard News (@vanguardnews) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ll come back stronger – Deontay Wilder #wilderfury #deontaywilder #tysonfury #boxing 🥊

A post shared by Vanguard News (@vanguardnews) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TysonFury is the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world 🥊

A post shared by Vanguard News (@vanguardnews) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Deontay Wilder knocked down in the 3rd round

A post shared by Vanguard News (@vanguardnews) on

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!