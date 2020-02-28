Jamnaija set to hold maiden edition of award night

Kindly Share This Story:

A leading online music blog, Jamnaija is set to hold an award show tagged JEAN.

JEAN is an acronym for Jamnaija entertainment Night.

Darius Orobosa Ujiro-Okoro, a prominent blogger from Delta State, has taken it upon himself to acknowledge the efforts of talented acts he has worked with and promoted over the years on his blog (Jamnaija.com).

JEAN would go live on the 8th of March, 2020 in Ughelli, Delta State.

Since it’s the first edition, gate fee would be free to the entire public so they can come watch greatness as it unfolds and also watch the talents the world is missing out on.

