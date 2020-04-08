Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua, other rivals

Kindly Share This Story:

Tyson Fury has taken to Instagram to taunt his four main heavyweight rivals, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr.

The ‘Gypsy King’ currently stands alone as the only man in the top five with an unbeaten record and decided to boast about this fact on Tuesday.

Fury posted an image of himself at the centre with the other four heavyweights on his outskirts. He captioned it: “The below four all have the same in common, all lost.”

Wilder (42-1-1) was handed his first defeat by Fury on February 22, following their draw in 2018.

Joshua (23-1) suffered a knockout loss from Ruiz Jr in June of last year. Ruiz Jr (32-2) then had the favour repaid by AJ in their December rematch, though he’d also previously been beaten by Joseph Parker in 2016.

Whyte (27-1) was knocked out by Joshua back in 2015 but has since won eleven consecutive fights. Fury (30-0-1) is the only current undefeated heavyweight world champion.

