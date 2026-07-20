Ned Nwoko to appeal ruling on Okowa’s senatorial candidacy

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) says he will appeal a Federal High Court ruling striking out his suit challenging Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa’s APC senatorial candidacy.

Nwoko disclosed this in a statement by his legal team on Monday in Abuja, describing the ruling as unfortunate.

He said the court struck out the suit rather than dismissing it, expressing confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the decision.

“We have instructed our counsel to file an appeal immediately and are confident that the appellate court will overturn it,” the senator said.

Nwoko alleged that the ruling was not based on the substantive merits of the case, which he said had yet to be properly heard.

He said the court had earlier granted him leave to amend his legal processes before subsequently setting aside the order on its own motion.

He described the court’s action as unjustified, alleging that it amounted to an attempt to frustrate the substantive suit at a preliminary stage.

“This is an attempt to sabotage the substantive suit at this preliminary stage, and it is imperative that the suit be heard on its merits,” he said.

The senator said he remained determined to pursue the appeal to ensure that justice was done and seen to be done.

Nwoko said he remained committed to equity, transparency, party unity and the overall progress of Delta.

(NAN)