Unity of Ijaw nation my agenda — IYC scribe hopeful

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI — Aspirant to the office of the secretary-general, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, Comrade Thompson Yinkere, has vowed to work for the unity of the Ijaw nation if elected into the national executive in the forthcoming election.

Yinkere made the pledge on Friday at the occasion of the youth body’s congress at Sagbama, Bayelsa state, to constitute the Electoral Committee for the election.

He assured that he would work with all stakeholders on the need for a united Ijaw nation, noting without unity of purpose the much-needed development would continue to elude the riverine area.

“My manifesto is to work with appropriate stakeholders in Ijaw nation to ensure unity of purpose to achieve set goals in Ijawland.

“I will relentlessly work in unison with the IYC leadership to achieve this vital goal for the interest and well-being of our dear Ijaw nation”, he said.



