Malaria Eradication: Minister, George Akume hosts Ned Nwoko (photos)

On 1:49 pmIn Newsby
Ned Nwoko

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen (Dr) George Akume, earlier today hosted Prince Nwoko and his MALARIA ERADICATION PROJECT TEAM. Prince Ned Nwoko briefed the Minister on the objectives of the project which includes; Environmental fumigation and sanitation of the entire country and the fact that he intends to fund research for a malaria vaccine. He expressed the need to sensitise the masses through advocacy, mobilization and other control measures. Prince Ned Nwoko was accompanied by members of his foundation.

READ ALSO: Ned Nwoko Foundation reiterates commitment to malaria eradication in Africa

In his remark, the Minister assured Prince Nwoko of his cooperation in achieving the lofty objectives of the foundation. The Minister expressed hope and confidence in the Malaria Eradication Project and assured him that the message will be communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari.

More photos below…

