Immunization: Jigawa Council targets 51, 316 children

Garki Local Government Council of Jigawa says it is targeting to vaccinate about 51,316 children against polio in the ongoing immunisation campaign in the area.

Mr Ahmad Fankami, the Local Government Immunisation Officer said this through the council’s spokesman, Malam Ya’u Garba on Saturday.

Fankami said the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency had supplied 55,000 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) for the exercise.

He explained that 515 ad hoc staff had been engaged to conduct the exercise which commenced Feb. 14 and would end Feb. 16.

The LIO added that all the necessary arrangements had been made to reach the targeted children.

Fankami appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate with the health workers and ensure that their children and wards were immunised during the exercise.

vanguard

