I’m fully determined to defeat Boko Haram, others – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday reiterated his commitment towards defeating banditry, Boko Haram, and other acts of criminality bedeviling the country.

Mr President who disclosed this in a meeting with Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, opined that he is fully determined to wipe out terrorists in the country.

He appealed to all Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies, who are ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.

The meeting, moderated by Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had observed a minute silence in honour of Nigerians brutally killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Monday in Borno State.

Regarding the insecurity in parts of the country, President Buhari assured Nigerians, at home and abroad, that their protection would continue to remain a key priority of his administration, as well as fighting corruption and bringing prosperity to Nigerians.

On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

”I have directed the relevant ministries to take up these issue with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.

On the issue of Diaspora voting, the President while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but legislation was required to make it a reality.

”I have said it severally that I am not against it. However, you will need to convince National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality,” he said.

On the conduct of Nigerians living in the Diaspora, the President expressed concern that some of their actions have not projected the country in good light, urging them to change their ways and obey the laws of their countries of residence.

He, however, commended Nigerians in Ethiopia, noting that they had the highest concentration of professionals working in international organizations such as the African Union, United Nations agencies.

”This is a correct representation of the Nigerian spirit of excellence and high achievement,” he stressed.

President Buhari told the meeting that his government is committed to supporting and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians, at home and abroad, to prosper, urging all in the Diaspora to help achieve this by being good citizens and worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

The President also encouraged them to be the best in all their legitimate engagements in their host country, reminding them: ”while you are out in the Diaspora, do not forget home as you represent some of the best human assets that Nigeria possesses.”

He, therefore, urged them to use their resources, skills and talents to help the development of Nigeria.

