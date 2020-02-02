Henderson hails Firmino: ‘The stuff he does is madness’

Kindly Share This Story:

Jordan Henderson has hailed the “outstanding” Roberto Firmino after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

“Some of the stuff he does is madness really!” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website. “But he’s another outstanding player for us and it was another big performance from him.

“Especially in the second half, every one put in a really good performance. We’re just really delighted to get the three points, especially going into the break now.”

It was yet another top-quality display from Firmino, who provided a hat-trick of assists against the Saints, and he showcased why he is highly-regarded by his fans and his teammates.

Firmino joined Liverpool for just £29 million in 2015 , and has played a huge part in Liverpool’s recent success.

The Reds are now 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and they are edging closer to Arsenal’s 49 games unbeaten run.

