Free eye test for 1000 persons in Isoko North billed for March 5

The Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation (OAF) will on Thursday, March 5, 2020, flag off a three-day free eyes test for 1000 elderly persons in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The health outreach tagged ‘Vision at your doorstep’, as contained in a statement by the Founder and Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Mr. Oghenero Alakpodia, will kick off by 10am at Iluologbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Area, Delta state.

As it were, the foundation is inviting members of the public to come out for their check-up.

Alakpodia disclosed that the medical outreach which is the first official mission of the foundation will run from Thursday, March 5th through Saturday, March 7th, 2020.

He said, it was a mission aimed at ensuring professional eye care at no cost for the members of the various communities.

“The aim is not to only create awareness on avoidable causes of blindness but also to enlighten beneficiaries of the programme on healthy ocular lifestyles to adopt to preserve their sight and vision for as long as possible. It is also to provide ophthalmic aids in form of medicated glasses and ocular drugs according to each person’s visual needs to at least 1000 people.”

He stated that the foundation has engaged the services of professional eye care providers and nurses to ride the outreach.

The Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation is a humanitarian organization with vested interest in ameliorating the conditions of indigent and elderly persons in the society.

