Facebook CEO backs regulation of harmful online content

Facebook Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said harmful online content should be regulated, adding that his company should be treated with a framework in between those used for existing media and telecoms companies.

“I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content … there’s a question about which framework you use for this,’’ Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session at the Munich Security Conference.

“Right now, there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries – there’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you’, but you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line.’’

“I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between,’’ he said.

(Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

