Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Tuesday received the torch of unity totem for the forthcoming National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Edo State from April 20th.

About 250 athletes are expected to attend the national festival.

A delegation from the National Sports Commission led by its Zonal Coordinator Kaduna, Olushola Luke, presented the totem to the state commissioner for youth and sports, Alhaji Aminu Bala Bodinga, who handed it to the governor at Government House, Sokoto.

Receiving the torch, Governor Tambuwal reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring the development of sport in the state.

The Governor pointed out that the sports sector provides an avenue for youth development.

He explained that youth who formed the critical mass of the population will continue to be engaged in sporting activities.

Governor Tambuwal also said Sokoto state will participate fully in the scheduled national sport festival.

Earlier the Zonal Coordinator National Sports commission Kaduna, Olushola Luke, said the torch of unity is aimed at uniting Nigeria so as to ensure the enthroning of peace and development through sport.

He also said the sports fiesta is intended to make the youth alert so that they can defend themselves in case of aggression.

Vanguard

