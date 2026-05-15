Tambuwal steps down from Senate race, backs ex-commissioner

Tambuwal

Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the 2027 Sokoto South Senatorial race and ceded the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket to former Commissioner for Finance, Faruk Malami-Yabo.

Tambuwal, who is regarded as the leader of the ADC in Sokoto State, stepped aside following consultations and internal disagreements over candidate selection ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to Punch.

Sokoto State Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Lamir Aminu, was quoted as saying the former governor gave up his ambition to maintain peace and stability within the party.

“Senator Tambuwal decided to relinquish the ticket to promote harmony and strengthen internal democracy in the party.

“The ADC leadership in Sokoto is committed to giving younger politicians the opportunity to contest positions.

“The move by our leader is a reflection of our party’s ideology of grooming young and vibrant leaders,” Aminu reportedly said.

He added that most of the party’s tickets for Sokoto seats in the House of Representatives had also been handed to younger candidates as part of efforts to promote youth participation in politics.