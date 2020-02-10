Coronavirus : Aviation expert tasks FG on safety

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Aviation expert, Mallam Abdulazeez Yinka- Oniyangi, on Monday, advised the Federal government in the need to take proactive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

He called for the setting up of isolation hospitals in strategic places across the country were suspected cases can be diagnosed and properly treated

Oniyangi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Swift Air Ambulance Services gave this admonition in a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

The industrialist argued that the plea by some Nigerians resident in China to return home, might not be out of place after all, since it is within their constitutional rights to be protected by the government.

“Well if the stories are true it is within their constitutional right to be protected. But then the question is what is the risk inherent in bringing them back? Exposure to the epidemic obviously. What are the safety nets provided? The government can consider the appeals but ensure contingency plans and variables.

“We can only advise the government to take proactive measures such as setting aside or building isolation hospitals. It took China just 2 weeks to build a 1000bed Hospital for the purpose.”Oniyangi admonished.

He, however, cautioned the Chinese authority not to consider killing the victims of the deadly virus in an attempt to contain it.

Oniyangi also expressed joy that the latest report indicated that the recovery rate is far higher than death rate.

“I am not sure about this report that the Chinese are considering killing the victims. For me, that could amount to heinous crime executing your own people. In any case, I am aware that the disease continues to be contained and there are already thousands of people who have recovered. The recovery rate is higher than the death rate. I am seriously monitoring the situation since I also have a domestic interest in China.

” I am aware that the Special Adviser to the President on diaspora issues is seriously monitoring the situations in China.

Nigerians especially those in Wuhan where the epidemic is largest have been advised to strictly follow the medical instructions on preventive measures. Fortunately, the situation is not widespread in China but more of Wuhan and few patients in Guandong, Shanghai and little others. It’s more of Hanei Province issue.” he concluded.

