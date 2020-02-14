Bayelsa: Dickson holds valedictory session

Kindly Share This Story:

..Calls on APC Leaders to prevail on their supporters to stop violence

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson was accorded standing ovation amidst commendations as he presides over his last state executive council meeting as governor.

The valedictory meeting, the 114th session which held at the Executive Council Chambers in Government House, Yenagoa, was attended by all members of council.

The meeting commenced with a praise and worship session led by the governor who appreciated God for His blessings upon the people and government of the state in the last eight years.

READ ALSO:

Cabinet members who took turns to speak, poured encomiums on the governor not only for giving them the opportunity to serve but also for providing quality transformational leadership for people of the state and the Ijaw nation.

In his remarks, the Secretary to State Government, Barrister Kemela Okara, acknowledged the governor’s vision, courage and indomitable spirit with which he pursued the development of the state and Ijaw nation.

Barrister Okara who described Dickson as a politician of conviction, assured him of the unalloyed support and commitment of the outgoing cabinet members to work with him in task of providing support for the building the state.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo, described the outgoing governor as a benefactor who positively affected his cabinet members in various ways.

Ongolo also extolled Dickson for his revolutionary developmental strides in all sectors particularly in the areas of education, health and road infrastructure and urged his colleagues to continually defend the administration’s legacies.

In his contribution, the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Fyneman Wilson, commended Dickson’s preference for collective decision-making and teamwork.

On her part, the state Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, hailed him for the courage and passion he demonstrated in carrying out the public service reforms to ensure effective service delivery in the state.

Other council members who spoke at the valedictory session include the former Commissioner for Solid Mineral Resources, Mr Markson Fefegha, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ebipatei Apaingolo, and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Arthur Seweniowor.

Earlier, Dickson who formally declared the Council dissolved at about 1pm, profusely thanked God and members of the Council for the achievements of the Restoration Government.

The governor also expressed gratitude to people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve them in the past years.

His words, “It is only God, our miracle working and everlasting God, the Creator of the universe and the author of life both great and small who could have made this victory possible. So, we give Him all glory.

” After that, I will have to also thank the judiciary of Nigeria especially the Justices of the Supreme Court who saw the truth and who have the courage to pronounce the truth and to deliver justice.

“Let me also use this opportunity to sincerely thank all of you, members of council. You have all demonstrated excellent commitment to work and showed the spirit of the true Ijaw man in you.

“Some of you here were contestants in the last governorship election or supported different candidates. But you have proved that the interest of our party, state and Ijaw nation is paramount.”

He assured Bayelsans of his resolve to work for the continued peace, stability, and development of the state even after leaving office.

Describing the Supreme Court victory of the Peoples Democratic Party as no victor, no vanquished, the outgoing Bayelsa Governor also reiterated his call on APC leaders to prevail on their supporters to refrain from violence in the interest of the state.

Kindly Share This Story: