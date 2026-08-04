Buratai hails Tinubu over pay rise for military personnel

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a salary increase for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, describing the decision as a timely boost to troop welfare and morale.

In a statement on Tuesday, Buratai praised the President’s approval of the new salary structure, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, saying it reflects a clear appreciation of the sacrifices made daily by officers and soldiers in defence of the country.

The former Army Chief said the structured increase of 30 per cent for senior officers, 50 per cent for mid-level personnel and 80 per cent for junior ranks demonstrated strategic thinking, particularly as it prioritised troops on the frontlines of the fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

According to him, the highest increment for junior personnel is a direct recognition of those who bear the greatest burden in the nation’s counter-insurgency and internal security operations.

Buratai said the development would significantly boost the morale of about 250,000 personnel of the Armed Forces and strengthen their commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He also welcomed the Federal Government’s commitment to modernising the military with advanced technology, describing the increase in the Armed Forces’ annual salary bill from N660 billion to N924 billion as a bold investment in national security.

According to Buratai, no nation can attain greatness without adequate security, stressing that the Tinubu administration has demonstrated an understanding of the critical role of the military in national development.

He urged serving personnel to reciprocate the government’s gesture with greater professionalism, discipline, patriotism and dedication to duty, despite the persistent threats posed by criminal elements across the country.

Buratai further lauded President Tinubu for translating his appreciation of the nation’s armed forces into concrete policy, expressing optimism that the improved welfare package would inspire renewed determination among troops and contribute to greater success in ongoing military operations.