Battle: We will continue protest in Imo – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday said that they will continue protesting in Imo state, over the January 14, 2020 judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of the state and upheld Hope Uzodinma, as the validly elected governor of Imo.

The PDP, disclosed this in Owerri, through their state Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, after their stakeholders meeting.

The party also said that they have expanded more of their strategies on dealing with the issue of lawmakers elected under their party that defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It stated: “Following a very critical Imo State PDP Stakeholders meeting, held at the Party Secretariate , No. 98 Okigwe road, Owerri, on Sunday 09/02/2020 to review the State of affairs of the Party, it was resolved as follows:

“That the Party shall continue to use every legal means available to the Party to make sure that the unjust Judgment given against the Party, Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy Hon. Gerald Irona by the Supreme Court of Nigeria is reviewed and reversed.”

On some of their state House of Assembly members who decamped to the, APC, “That the purported decamping of few members of Imo State House of Assembly elected under the Platform of our great Party is of no consequences to the popularity of PDP and her teaming supporters in Imo State.

“That the Party in Imo State shall in conjunction with the National organs of the party employ all legal options to recover their seats in the House of Assembly, as the National Secretariat had already declared their seats vacant.

“That the Party shall keep on demonstrating/ Protesting within the Constitutional right of her members , to peacefully and publicly show our support to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona and our unacceptable tendencies towards the Supreme Court Judgment that ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona.

“The entire Stakeholders of PDP Imo State Chapter after receiving the information about the forth coming Party Congresses to elect Party Officers from the State Chairman, Sir Martain Ejiogu , resolved that the Party in Imo State shall strongly participate in the Congresses and therefore urged every member of the Party who wants to vie for any Party position during the Congresses to do so as there shall be no imposition of Party officers or writing of list of any kind by any individual in the Party during the Congresses in Imo State.

“The Stakeholders finally urged all PDP members to remain faithful in the Party and leave all those who have left the party as there are better future in PDP for them than elsewhere, since what the Party is facing now in Imo State is a temporal set back.”

