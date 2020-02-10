Breaking News
Battle: We will continue protest in Imo – PDP

On 6:46 pmIn Newsby
Peoples Democratic Party

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday said that they will continue protesting in Imo state, over the January 14, 2020 judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of the state and upheld Hope Uzodinma, as the validly elected governor of Imo.

The PDP, disclosed this in Owerri, through their state Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, after their stakeholders meeting.

The party also said that they have expanded more of their strategies on dealing with the issue of lawmakers elected under their party that defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It stated: “Following a very critical  Imo State  PDP Stakeholders meeting, held at the Party Secretariate , No. 98 Okigwe road, Owerri,  on Sunday 09/02/2020  to review the State of affairs of the Party, it was  resolved as follows:

“That the  Party shall continue to use every  legal means available to the Party  to make  sure that the unjust Judgment  given against the Party,  Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy Hon. Gerald Irona  by the Supreme Court  of Nigeria is reviewed and reversed.”

On some of their state House of Assembly  members who decamped to the, APC, “That the purported decamping of few members of  Imo State House of Assembly elected under the Platform of our great Party is of no consequences  to the popularity of PDP and her teaming supporters in Imo State.

“That the Party in Imo State shall in conjunction with the National organs of the party  employ all legal  options to recover their seats in the House of Assembly, as the National Secretariat had already declared their seats vacant.

“That the Party shall keep on demonstrating/ Protesting within  the Constitutional right  of her members , to peacefully and publicly  show our support to  Governor Emeka Ihedioha,  his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona  and our unacceptable tendencies towards the Supreme Court Judgment that ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona.

“The  entire  Stakeholders of PDP Imo State Chapter after receiving the information about the forth coming  Party Congresses  to elect Party Officers  from the State Chairman, Sir Martain Ejiogu , resolved that the Party in Imo State shall  strongly participate in the Congresses and  therefore urged every  member of the Party who wants to vie for any Party position during the Congresses to do so as there shall be no  imposition of Party officers  or writing of list of any kind  by any individual in the Party during the Congresses in Imo State.

“The Stakeholders finally urged all PDP members to remain faithful in the Party and  leave  all those who have left the party as there are better future in PDP  for them than elsewhere, since what the Party is facing  now in Imo State is  a temporal set back.”

