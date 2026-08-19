FCCPC orders withdrawal of goods with incomplete labels

…Warns manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers against regulatory sanctions

ABUJA — The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to immediately withdraw consumer goods that do not comply with mandatory product labelling requirements.

The Commission issued the directive in a public advisory published on its official X handle on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, citing relevant provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The FCCPC said it had observed an increasing circulation, distribution and sale of consumer goods bearing incomplete, misleading or deceptive information.

According to the Commission, its market surveillance, routine inspections and quality assurance activities uncovered products without essential information such as production dates, expiry or best-before dates, batch numbers, manufacturer details, ingredient lists, allergen information and country of origin.

It said the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act empowered it to promote consumer safety by ensuring compliance with applicable product labelling standards set by relevant regulatory authorities, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Commission warned that deceptive, incomplete or misleading labelling violated consumers’ right to adequate information required to make informed purchasing decisions and could expose them to health, safety and financial risks.

“Accordingly, the Commission directs all manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately review their inventories and withdraw from sale any consumer goods that do not comply with applicable labelling requirements,” the advisory stated.

It warned that businesses that continued to distribute or sell non-compliant products could face regulatory enforcement action.

The FCCPC also urged consumers to carefully examine product labels before purchasing goods and avoid products with missing, illegible, altered or poor-quality labels.

Consumers were further advised to be wary of products bearing false claims or other misleading information.

The Commission urged members of the public to promptly report suspected cases of non-compliance through its official complaint channels.

The FCCPC said it would continue to strengthen nationwide market surveillance and enforcement activities in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities to ensure compliance and protect consumers.

The advisory was signed by the management of the Commission.